Gold prices up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs100/tola to Rs113,450/tola, according to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.
Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs85 to Rs97,265, it added.
In the international market; however, gold rates dropped $2 to $1,878/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs3,000 lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver prices increased Rs60 to Rs1,320/tola. Rate of 10 grams also rose Rs51.44 to Rs1,131.68.