‘KE owes Rs122bn to SSGC’

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), in a press statement on Monday, reiterated that the only gas supply agreement (GSA) signed between it and the K-Electric was for 10 mmcfd, and despite less gas being injected into the SSGC’s system from the gas fields, regardless of the season, it had always provided much more gas to the KE than the GSA allocated amount so as to avert power outages in Karachi.

Currently, the statement, said the SSGC is providing on average 70 to 100 mmcfd of gas to the KE, while the gas company has provided 270 mmcfd plus gas to the power company in summer this year due to a greater demand for gas when the KE failed to arrange alternative fuels for power generation (FO/diesel).

“The main reason behind no progress of signing the GSA was always due to the KE’s reluctance to abide by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) decision of April 2018. NEPRA also initiated investigation of power outages in Karachi and has submitted a report in this respect. Earlier in 2018, NEPRA also conducted an inquiry and report of reasons of excessive load-shedding is available on records.

“SSGC is committed towards ironing out points of contentions with KE and already started negotiations on the supply agreement despite the fact that over dues KE owes to the gas utility reached Rs122 billion, a figure on which the latter does not agree with,” the statement said.

However, the SSGC said it had always maintained that the long pending issue of growing dues needed to be sorted out before the company inked a fresh GSA with the KE. “Regarding the over dues, it must be stressed that in fact in April 2018 both the companies SSGC and KE reached an amicable solution to the issue in pursuance of the April 2018 decision of the CCOE, wherein the committee directed for the finalization and signing of TORs for the settlement of dues between SSGC, KE and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

“The ToRs were initialed by the MDs of both the Companies (SSGC and KE) in April 2018 and it was decided to engage an independent reputable Chartered Accountant Firm for the purpose. While the SSGC had sent the signed document of TORs to KE in August that year, according to the SSGC, the power utility is still reluctant to counter-sign the same.”

“In fact, in June 2018, KE went to the Sindh High Court when SSGC exerted pressure on KE to execute the TORs for reconciliation,” it said.

“…the Ministry of Energy remained in the picture on the developments related to the above issue since 2018, and very recently as per NEPRA directives, SSGC has referred the matter of implementation of jthe CCOE decision of April 23, 2018 once again to the concerned quarters in Islamabad. SSGC is committed to working towards the resolution of all outstanding issues and provide full cooperation in this respect.”