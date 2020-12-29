Shopkeeper kills two â€˜robbersâ€™ in Surjani Town

A shopkeeper gunned down two alleged criminals after they committed a robbery at his shop in Surjani Town on Monday evening. The shopkeeper told the Surjani Town police that two men had looted cash and other valuables in his shop at gunpoint. As the robbers tried to escape, the man said he shot at them.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the scene and caught the injured men. The police said the incensed mob also thrashed the injured robbers. Subsequently, a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the spot and took the custody of both the suspects. The injured were being transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital when they succumbed to their injuries.

The police said a pistol and a motorcycle were found on the deceased men later identified as 22-year-old Khoob Nawaz, son of Gulab Khan, and 24-year-old Yousuf, son of Younus. The police said the shopkeeper used his licensed pistol in the incident.

Furniture warehouse gutted

A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse located at a residential building in Liaquatabad on the night between Sunday and Monday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, one fire tender was dispatched to the scene; however, two more fire tenders were rushed to the property due to the intensity of the fire. The fire caused damage to furniture, wood, chemical and other material worth millions of rupees. The firefighters also faced a shortage of water during their efforts. The Super Market police said the actual cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Two â€˜drug peddlersâ€™ arrested

The Site Superhighway police claimed to have arrested two suspected drug peddlers in an injured condition after a shootout on Monday. The suspects opened fire on the police when they conducted a raid. The police fired back and arrested two drug peddlers. Two pistols and 23 kilograms of hashish were said to have been found on the suspects.