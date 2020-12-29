Three labourers killed in tank wall collapse

Three labourers were killed while another was injured during an accident while building a tank at a chemical warehouse in the Shershah locality on Monday. Police arrested the owner of the warehouse and the contractor who had provided the labourers.

Police said that an underground water tank was being built at the warehouse, during which one of the walls of the tank collapsed on top of the labourers and trapped them underneath its rubble.

Following the incident, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the site and pulled out the victims from the debris of the collapsed wall. The labourers were then transported to a hospital.

Rescue workers said that three of the labourers had died while another had been pulled out in an injured condition. The deceased were identified as Zubair Sadiq, 25, Khalid Mehmood, 34, and Amir Ashiq, 28, while the injured was identified as Fazal.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the site. Police said that a 14-foot wall was being constructed at the warehouse, adding that three of the walls had already been built the previous day and the final wall was being constructed when the incident occurred. An official said the injured labourerâ€™s condition was said to be critical, adding that the police had arrested the warehouse owner and the labour contractor to carry out further investigation.