Covid kills 11 as 817 more test positive in Sindh

Eleven more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 817 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,502 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 9,320 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 817 people, or nine per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,321,238 tests, which have resulted in 212,093 positive cases, which means that over 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 20,240 patients are currently under treatment: 19,488 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 736 at hospitals, while 656 patients are in critical condition, of whom 72 are on life support.

He added that 584 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 188,351, which shows the recovery rate to be 88.8 per cent. The CM said that out of the 817 fresh cases of Sindh, 690 (or 85 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 219 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 200 from District South, 107 from District Central, 79 from District Korangi, 74 from District Malir and 11 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 30 new cases, Ghotki 15, Jamshoro 11, Matiari 10, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Thatta and Umerkot seven each, Jacobabad five, Badin four, Dadu three, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, and Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar one each, he added. The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the virus.