Opener Fakhar gets honorary rank of Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Monday conferred the rank of honorary lieutenant on national teamâ€™s batsman Fakhar Zaman.

A special award ceremony was held here at the Naval Headquarters to honour the talented cricketer. Fakhar is an ex-Navy serviceman. He joined Pakistan Navy in 2007 as a sailor in Operations Branch. During early years in service, his excellent cricket talent was spotted and he represented Navy in many tournaments.

He made debut in international cricket in 2012 while serving in the Navy. He participated in international Defence Cricket Challenge Cup 2012 held in Australia and was declared Best Player of the Tournament.

His cricketing skills were recognised and he was rewarded with Sanad-e-Tahseen by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Pakistan Navy observed profound cricket skills and extraordinary talent of Fakhar Zaman and graciously provided him the opportunity to continue his career at national and international level.

During the course of time, his major achievements in the cricket field include match-winning century against India in final of ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2017. Besides, he had scored 1,000 fastest runs in just 18 ODIs in the year 2018.

He became first Pakistani to score a double century in One-Day International and had a record opening partnership of 304 runs during 2018. Fakhar made the world record by scoring 512 runs in five consecutive ODI series.

Earlier, the Naval chief in his address congratulated Fakhar for his remarkable achievements for Pakistan in the field of cricket. He added that Pakistan Navy will continue patronage the sports culture at both national and international level.