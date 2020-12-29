close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
Top Ukraine judge probed

World

AFP
December 29, 2020

Kiev: The head of Ukraine’s constitutional court is under investigation for witness tampering, prosecutors said Monday, spotlighting the ex-Soviet country’s uphill battle against endemic graft. The Prosecutor General’s office asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Oleksandr Tupytsky from his position for two months, after he ignored a police summons for questioning Monday.

