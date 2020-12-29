The rice battle

The battle over Pakistan's claim that it is a producer of 'basmati' rice is now taking a more serious turn. Pakistan and India, between them, are the two largest producers of the rice variety in the world. And basmati rice is considered one of the superior rice kinds sold anywhere in the world. Pakistan's problem over the issue stems from the fact that for a long time there were no rules in place in the country that could show that geographically it is a major producer of basmati rice, a product which makes up its second largest export after textiles. The geographical indicators protection rule was passed as law in March 2020. But this is still to be fully put in place in the country and nuts and bolts tightened so that basmati rice can be registered within Pakistan as its product. Only once this happens can Pakistan apply to the EU to register basmati rice as one of its products.

The Pakistan Rice Exporters Association says that the failure in putting the GI rules in place or any failure to register the product as Pakistani with the EU would badly damage exports. This is something Pakistan cannot afford. Its economy badly needs to increase exports and rice is one of the major exports from the country to other parts of the world. Annually Pakistan sends abroad five to seven lakh tonnes of rice with about two lakhs or a little more going to the EU. While India's production is higher, Pakistan's is still substantial. The issue over the rice has existed for some time. Some 20 years ago, Pakistan and India combined forces to ward off a bid from the US to register one of the rice varieties it produces as basmati. Both countries agreed that the US could not patent the product and instead reached an agreement that both Pakistan and India would place themselves on the geographical indicators list as producers of the product. Basmati rice is grown in various states of northern India and there's a battle within states to be listed among the producers of the rice. In Pakistan too, Sindh and Punjab are both battling to be included as rice producers given that this registration first within the country and then outside it could become crucial to sending containers of rice abroad.

The affair over the rice is essentially an example of how badly we mismanage matters which should have been dealt with years ago. There is an obvious level of incompetence and inefficiency, which damages us badly. The rice issue is one that Pakistan knew could create problems for many years. The Rice Exporters Association has been pointing this out repeatedly. Yet a law was put on the books only in early 2020. And even now, the threat from India, which has registered the product locally as basmati rice, continues posing difficulty for Pakistani rice exporters, especially in the years to come.