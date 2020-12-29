Education first

It is quite unfortunate that in the last 74 years, no government had done much for promoting education in Pakistan’s rural areas. Who is stopping the government from strengthening the country’s education system? Why has it not worked towards ensuring that the people living in rural areas have access to quality education? The government should make a concrete plan to provide quality education in all rural areas.

The latest media technology can help reach our aim of increasing the country’s literacy rate. The particular plan should have realistic goals, and there should be checks and balances to ensure that all targets are being met in a timely manner.

Amir Sultan Rana

Lahore