Tue Dec 29, 2020
Relying on savings

Newspost

 
December 29, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Withholding taxes’ (Dec 27) by Ahmed Nawaz Khan. When the people reach old age, their medical expense increases. Many people cannot afford their treatment because of a lack of funds. Senior citizens who have retired from their non-pensionable jobs have no source of income to meet daily expenses. The only source of income for such citizens are their savings. They deposit this money in saving schemes to get monthly profits and make ends meet.

The government should show some compassion towards senior citizens and exempt them from all types of taxes on profits received on saving certificates.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

