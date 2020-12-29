Last week, Pakistan Railways officials, along with the police, made their way to the Gilani railway station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi and destroyed around 150 bamboo huts. Those poor people had been living on the land for many years and they were made homeless during winter and at a time when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is at its peak. It was a terrible sight, watching all those people and children crying and begging for their homes. Some of them are still living on the mountain of rubble because they have nowhere else to go.

This is a crime against humanity, and it has been done in the name of the anti-encroachment drive. Why were these people not shifted to a safer accommodation? Is this Riyasat-e-Madina? The railway department and the constituency’s elected representatives need to be held accountable for this act.

S Hamid

Karachi