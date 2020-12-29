Journey by bus

Every day, thousands of people, including a large number of daily wage earners, travel by buses to reach different destinations. So far, it had been the most convenient and cheap mode of travel for everybody. However, the sudden hike in bus fares has dented the people’s pockets. Ever since the government decided to switch over to CNG as a transport fuel, the troubles of people have increased quite a lot. Any increase in the cost of CNG makes the life of the people miserable. The authorities must look into the matter seriously and find means to better manage the transport system.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi