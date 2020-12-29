close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 29, 2020

Journey by bus

Newspost

 
December 29, 2020

Every day, thousands of people, including a large number of daily wage earners, travel by buses to reach different destinations. So far, it had been the most convenient and cheap mode of travel for everybody. However, the sudden hike in bus fares has dented the people’s pockets. Ever since the government decided to switch over to CNG as a transport fuel, the troubles of people have increased quite a lot. Any increase in the cost of CNG makes the life of the people miserable. The authorities must look into the matter seriously and find means to better manage the transport system.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost