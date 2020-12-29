PIA starts flights to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Monday its decision to operate commercial flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the kingdom.

According to a spokesman for the airline, the national flag carrier will operate flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad.“A one way operation of flights will put a financial burden on the PIA but bringing back Pakistanis is unavoidable,” he said, adding the operation began on Monday on the directives of PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik.

The spokesman said the airline will also carry cargo to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan. The decision came after Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) permitted non-Saudis to leave the kingdom and permitted foreign airlines to operate flights. GACA directed the airlines for strictly following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.