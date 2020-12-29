KP declares extreme weather emergency

ABBOTTABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government imposed “extreme cold weather emergency” in the province on Monday in the wake of severe cold in the region and directed the quarters concerned for establishing temporary shelter homes for the affected people.

“This extraordinary cold wave is taking the form of a disaster which is likely to threaten lives of needy people who are without shelter, food and warm bedding,” said a notification issued by the KP Relief Department.

The emergency has been imposed under Section 16(A)(1) of the National Disaster Management (KP) Act, 2010. According to the details, a severe cold wave has gripped Hazara division and other parts of the KP, where temperature was recorded below -5 degrees Centigrade. The current extreme winter season is expected to continue till the end of March, 2021.

District administrations have been directed for establishing temporary shelters with heating system as well as providing food items and other necessities of life to the affected people.The KP government also directed the authorities concerned for ensuring the shifting of people in the snowfall and rain-hit damaged houses to the shelter homes.

According to the notification, deputy commissioners have the authority to activate the existing shelter homes or to establish new shelter homes, while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would provide tents and blankets to temporary shelter homes.

The district authorities have been asked to coordinate with the director-general of PDMA for the provision of more facilities. The notification also instructed the PDMA director-general and deputy commissioners to maintain “proper accounts and inventory” to register funds and articles for information and audit.