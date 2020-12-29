Lakki press club gets new office-bearers

LAKKI MARWAT: Engineer Latif Ullah Khan and Irfan Ullah Marwat were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of district press club on Monday.

The new office bearers were elected at a meeting here in the press club building attend by members of journalists’ community. The participants expressed satisfaction over performance report presented by the outgoing president and general secretary.

Later the participants elected new office holders unanimously. The included Haji Gul Tayyaz as patron in chief, Engineer Latif Ullah as president, Irfan Ullah as general secretary, Maulana Qutbuddin as vice president, Takrimul Haq as joint secretary, Ihsan Ullah as finance secretary, Muhammad Ishfaq Khan as press secretary and Samar Gul Marwat as legal adviser.The new office bearers vowed to work for the betterment and welfare of community.