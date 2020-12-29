3-day sports event for Afghan refugees begins

PESHAWAR: Commissionarate of Afghan Refugees organised a three-day sports event for the Afghan refugees residing at various refugee camps across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University Peshawar, Dr Jahan Bakht, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony here on Monday.Commissioner, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan, event organizer Ehsanullah, and athletes were present on the occasion.

Dr Jahan Bakht said there was a need for more mental and physical activities for Afghan boys and girls so that their sufferings can be alleviated.

Abbas Khan said that for the last several years, the Commissionerate had been conducting various activities for the refugee youths in the camps, including curriculum, drama, painting, photography and sports.

The effort is to provide happiness and healthy activities to the Afghan youths based in the Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Ehsanullah disclosed that eight teams in football including Kohat, Karak, Dir, Lakki Marwat, Haripur, Mansehra, Peshawar and Raman Sehra and a team of Afghan youth from the camps in Peshawar are taking part in the event.

He said the teams of refugees from Mardan, Kohat, Karak and Lakki Marwat are taking part in Taekwondo.The finals of both the events will be played on December 30 at the Islamia College University ground before the presentation ceremony on December 31, 2020.