Swat journalists elect office-bearers

MINGORA: A senior journalist and correspondent for Geo News and The News International, Mahboob Ali Yousafzai, was elected president of the Swat Press Club while Fazal Rahim Khan was chosen president of the Swat Union of Journalists for the year 2021.

Ghafoor Khan Adil was elected vice-president of the club, Subhan Ullah general secretary, Murad Ali Khan, deputy general secretary, Haroon Siraj, joint secretary and Hakim Usman Ali, finance secretary.

Khurshid Imran was chosen vice-president of the union, Hazrat Ali Bacha, general secretary, Javed Iqbal Merkhankhel, deputy general secretary, Asmat Ali, joint secretary and Iftikhar Ali, finance secretary.Ghulam Farooq, Rashid Iqbal, Mumtaz Ahmad, Obaidullah Abid and Muhammad Hayat Chaman were elected members of the governing body.