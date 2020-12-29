50 outlaws held in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested as many as 50 outlaws, seven of them narcotics peddlers, during a crackdown launched in the district last week.

Speaking to reporters, District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch said that the police had also seized 11kg charas, 700 grams heroin, 29 grams ice and 9 bottles of liquor.The DPO said that cases were lodged against nine accused who had allegedly provided shelter and protection to the outlaws arrested by the police during the crackdown.“We have also seized 8 pistols, two rifles and hundreds of cartridges from the arrestees,” he added.