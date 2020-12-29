Covid-19 infects 26 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Covid-19 infected 26 more persons during the last 24 hours in the district, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan told the media that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with each passing day as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral disease.

They said that 26 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,634.The officials added that until now 61 patients had died of the coronavirus while 1364 patients recovered from the fatal virus in the district so far.

They said that several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.