2 killed, 3 injured in road accident

CHITRAL: Yet another road accident in Bamburet valley in Upper Chitral district left two persons dead and three others injured in Achorga area in the district on Monday.

Local sources said that Sher Hakim Kalash of Aneez in Bamburet, Shamsuddin of Ashkoon Lasht in Ayun, Iqraruddin of Sheshi in Drosh, Said Ahmad and Hazrat of Pehlawana Nada in Bamburet were carrying firewood in a jeep from the Acholga forest to their respective areas.

They said that when they reached Achorga, the jeep skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.As a result, Sher Hakim Kalash and Shamsuddin were killed while the three others sustained injuries.

The injured Iqraruddin and Said Ahmad and Hazrat, who were stated to be brothers, were first taken to the local hospital in Ayun but later the Rescue 1122 shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chitral city.