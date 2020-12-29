Committees to ensure flour availability at stable prices

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has formed separate committees comprising secretary Home, secretary Industry and relevant commissioners to keep a close eye on sugar mills for unstoppable crushing and availability of flour in markets on stable prices across the province.

He formed the committees while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and regional police officers along with Inspector General of Police Sannaullah Abbasi, said an official handout.

The chief secretary directed all the commissioners to adopt the best strategies to deal with the second wave of coronavirus in their respective divisions.

He called for collaboration with the Health Department to ensure accurate and scientific statistics on the coronavirus cases, adding that lockdown should be tightened where the cases were rising with a great speed.

Encouraging the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the chief secretary said that the second wave of coronavirus was very dangerous so the implementation of

SOPs in all public and religious places should be ensured.He said ulema had played an active role in the first wave and ensured the implementation of SOPs in mosques and religious places, therefore, to deal with the second wave, all the divisional commissioners should seek cooperation from the religious scholar.

The chief secretary directed the commissioners to make all food items, including flour and sugar available to the public at reasonable rates and said that the tough actions should be taken against the hoarders.The senior official said that precautionary measures should be taken to control dengue.