Mon Dec 28, 2020
Cold weather forecast

December 28, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office Sunday forecast dry and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded as 18 degrees centigrade and the lowest as 7 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region. —APP

