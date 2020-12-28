Cold weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office Sunday forecast dry and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded as 18 degrees centigrade and the lowest as 7 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region. —APP