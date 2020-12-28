Buzdar for strict monitoring of edibles prices

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for continuing administrative measures to stabilise the prices of essential commodities, besides ensuring their availability to people at fixed prices.

The chief minister directed for keeping a vigilant eye on the hoarders and profiteers, besides launching a crackdown on them.

He said action should be taken against the hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar directed Provincial Price Control Committee to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items and utilise all administrative powers for providing the same to people at fixed rates as well.

He said timely and effective measures of the government has brought down the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities and provided relief to people. He warned that illegal increase in prices will not be tolerated.