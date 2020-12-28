Woman strangled to death ‘by husband’ in New Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was killed allegedly by his husband in the New Karachi area on Sunday.

The New Karachi Industrial Area police said they had detained the murder suspect, Kaleem Shahzad, a rickshaw driver, who had allegedly strangled his wife, 26-year-old Naureen, at their house located in New Karachi’s Sector 5-F. The deceased was a mother of two.

In his statement to the police, the woman’s brother, namely Ishtiaq, said his niece had told him that her father had used a pillow to kill her mother.

Ishtiaq said his niece had told him that her parents had had a quarrel while they were at a relative’s house and when they returned home, her father strangled her mother to death.

Ishtiaq said her niece had called him after the murder after which the woman's family members rushed to the scene and took her to a private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Later, rescuers moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. According to a preliminary medical report, the police said no torture marks were visible on the body; however, a chemical examination report was awaited.