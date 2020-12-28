Tourism sector growing rapidly: KP minister

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali has said that tourism sector was growing rapidly in the province and now beside summer a large number of tourists also coming to tourists? spots to enjoy snowfall.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of electricity provision scheme at Veenah in Union Counil, Ghaligai, district Swat on Sunday.

Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that a large number of tourists are coming to Swat during the current winter to enjoy snowfall and cold weather. He appealed the tourists to bring chain with them to tied it with the wheels of their vehicles and prevent unpleasant incidents.

On this occasion, the local residents extended special thanks to Housing Minister for installation of 10 electric poles and 100 KV Transformer to resolve the long outstanding problem of the people.

The provincial minister said that present government is providing basic amenities to the people at their door steps. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan all fundamental needs of life would be provided to people of Swat.

Dr Amjad Ali said that government has initiated several projects for promotion of tourism in Swat that besides providing employment opportunities to the people would also help strengthen the provincial economy.