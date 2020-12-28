Tourists throng Landikotal to enjoy snowfall

LANDIKOTAL: Thousands of picnickers and tourists, including women and children, thronged Landikotal to enjoy snowfall that has been continuing for the last 24 hours.

Residents said the first snowfall of this year broke the 30-year record and it completely covered hills and plane areas with white sheets.

According to the Met office, the plane areas received at least one feet while the hills places received two feet snowfall.

Children and women were seen frolicking and enjoying themselves at different places in Landikotal on the Pak-Afghan Highway.

Though most of the shops were closed in Landikotal bazaar, the ones offering fast food, Kabab, BBQ and tea were open packed with tourists.

Meanwhile, roads at various spots were jammed due to unexpected rush of vehicles and heavy snowfall.

“The heavy snowfall breaks the records of the past 30 years. The snow has covered hills and plane areas of Landikotal,” said a local journalist Qazi Fazlullah.

Chaudhry Aslam from Attock city had come to Landikotal along with his two children and wife to enjoy the snowfall.

A large number of visitors, mostly youngsters from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and other places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have arrived in Landikotal to enjoy the snowfall.

Muhammad Habib from Regi Lalma in Peshawar said that they had planned to visit Murree along with his cousins and friends, but when they saw video clips and pictures of Landikotal snowfall they changed their mind and came to Landikotal.

However, he said that the lack of facilities dampened their enthusiasm. He said they could not make phone calls to friends using the social media apps due to the poor internet reception.

Meanwhile, the residents complained that electricity supply had been cut off to the entire Landikotal since the start of the snowfall. The people were seen buying firewood to prepare food and keep themselves warm in the freezing cold.

A local elder Zarawar Khan, 65, who lives in the Walikhel area in Landikotal where the temperature never dropped to minus degree before, said for the first time in his life he saw snowfall at his home. He said the snow fell over on the hilltop in the past.