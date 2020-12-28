Fifth Pashto Literary Convention held in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Fifth Pashto Literary Convention (Pashto Adabi Convention) was held in Battagram district, with Chairman Pashto Academy Hazara Mohammad Zarif Khan in the chair.

Apart from Pashto Academy Hazara, various Pashto literary organisations of Hazara division participated in the convention, including Battagram Adabi Malgari, Allai Adabi Malgari, Taraqi Pasand Adabi Malgari, Idara-e-Elm-o-Adab Baffa, Torgharadabi Jirga, and Malgari Lekwalaan.

Dr Ismail Gohar, Bakhtiar Anjum, Gulfam Sabir, Mukhtiar Shaheen, Fahad Ehsas, Sehar Hassanzai, Akhtar Hayat Qamar, Prof Khalil-ur-Rehman Khalil, Prof Ataullah Shah, Gul Rehman Shah and Muhammad Zarif Khan were among those who spoke at the convention.

The speakers discussed organisational matters and performance of their respective organisations for the promotion of Pashto language and literature and briefed the convention participants on the future course of action.

It was unanimously decided at the convention that the Baharia (Spring) Pashto Mushaira would be held in Torghar in April, to be hosted by Torghar Adabi Jirga, while the next annual literary convention would be held in Battagram under the auspices of the Battagram Adabi Malgari.

At the end, the participants expressed grief and condolences on the demise of the wife of renowned poet and writer Hamesh Khalil and Fateha was offered for the departed soul.Later, a Mushaira was also held, in which Pashto poets from all over Hazara presented their poetry and received praise from the audience.