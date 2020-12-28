Flour glut in market leads to discount on price by mill owners

LAHORE: In contrast to upward trend in rates of wheat flour in other provinces, supply glut in Punjab market leads to discount on price by mill owners, prompting provincial Food Department to discontinue quota of subsidised grain during holidays.

Despite gap in subsidised wheat supply on account of December 25 holiday and non-issuance of quota on weekly holiday of Sunday by provincial Food Department to flour mills, there is no tangible difference in flour supply in the market. This is due to the already flooded market with excessive flow of flour, said Haji Yousuf, President Lahore Atta Dealers Association here Sunday.

The oversupply in the market could be gauged from the fact that flours mills had to offer Rs5-10 per bag discounted price in view of greater supply over demand in recent days, he added. The selling of flour bags at less than controlled price in recent days due to supply glut has been ample proof of smooth sailing of grain market, he observed.

Unlike other provinces, there is no shortage of wheat and flour in the province as commodity is dully being poured into market by the provincial Food Department on the back of imported grain cargoes. Till now, about 1.5 million ton has been imported into country to meet shortfall.

Majid Abdullah, a progressive flour miller, said non-delivery of one or two days quota doesn’t create any bottleneck in supplying atta into market. Everything is fine as far as wheat flour availability in market is concerned, he added. A gap of one day supply only creates problem for those mill owners who tend to illegally sell subsidised wheat in open market instead of grinding it.

He added that strict regulation of mills by provincial Food Department and monitoring of flour grinding with subsidised wheat also helped in ensuring smooth supplies of essential commodity in the market.

Earlier this week, Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while reviewing current situation of wheat and flour, had said with the import of wheat, the situation had returned to normal in the province and there was no shortage of wheat and flour anywhere in the province. He added that eight out of 20 ships of imported wheat had arrived out of those seven ships of wheat had been distributed among flour mills, while this process will continue till February 2021.

He directed the officers concerned to maintain the current improved situation of wheat and flour in the province so that common man should not face any difficulty.