Anti-state elements hate Pak role in Afghan peace process: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that anti-state elements dislike Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan had made historical efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan and this constructive role would continue at all costs,” he stated in an interview with a private news channel. India, he said, was supporting proxy war against Pakistan. He added that India wanted to damage the stability of this region and was always trying to disturb peaceful environment of Pakistan.

Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices of armed forces, police and frontier force, Shaikh Rashid said law enforcement agencies of Pakistan had defeated terrorists and will continue to sabotage the sinister designs of the enemies. He said the strategy evolved by intelligence agencies of the country is remarkable and undefeated.