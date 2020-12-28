Defeatist mentality unleashing hybrid war: Ashrafi

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said defeatist mentality had unleashed a hybrid war to create uncertainty, chaos and confusion in the country. “For the purpose, divergent forces have been brought together under the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” he said while addressing a news conference here at the Circuit House on Sunday. He said that Pakistan is striking a strategic balance in the region and making substantial development on economic front. He said anti-Pakistan forces were using religious and political clout to fulfil their nefarious designs. He said that allies of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman utilised their cronies during their tenure to recognise Israel and, in this connection, a delegation was also sent to Israel. He said that the Maulana, instead of exposing them, was criticising the PTI government. Tahir Ashrafi said the government would never even think of establishing relationship with Israel until realisation a permanent solution to Palestine. He paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he pleaded principled stance on the Palestine issue at international level. He said that Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas, in his letter, thanked people and the government of Pakistan for making bold and courageous stance on the issue of Palestine.

Tahir Ashrafi said the PM had also raised the issue of sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) at United Nations. He said the government had also protected the legitimate interests of religious seminaries.

Ashrafi said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s decision to expel some senior party members exposed his ''undemocratic'' behaviour.

He termed PDM an alliance of anti-Pakistan forces as some of the parties had hatched conspiracies against national institutions. He criticised the PDM for creating chaotic situation in the country and said that if any party or alliance tried to launch long march or sit-in, the people of Pakistan would foil their designs.