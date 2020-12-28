Trade routes with Afghanistan will not be closed down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has carved out a plan to increase its market share in Afghanistan up to 60-65 percent and to this effect, the authorities after taking the GHQ on board, have finalised a trade and investment vision statement for the landlocked country, and have decided come what may, the trade routes between the two countries would not be closed down further. While talking to The News, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said in case of any subversive activities from the militants across the divide, it has been decided that the trade routes would not be made non-operational and trade would be carried on. In the past, whenever any subversive activities took place in the bordering area, the trade routes were shut, owing to which the trading activities mostly stood still with a lot of damage to exports of the country to landlocked Afghanistan. More importantly, the previous regimes did not focus on increasing the exports, rather their policies had led to massive reduction in exports to Afghanistan.

Dawood said the country’s exports stood at $2.6 billion in 2010-11 that tumbled to $877 million but the government is now geared up to increase the exports to Afghanistan up to $1.2 billion in the current fiscal year. However, during the first five months of the current year, exports to Afghanistan surged by 3.2 percent. Right now, Pakistan possessed 43 percent of Afghan imports. In the wake of the faulty policies of the previous regime, the Kabul authorities diversified its import regime and some of Pakistan's market share went to Iran and India.

Now the government of the day has worked out a vision of trade, investment, transit and transshipment for Afghanistan with secure, open, reliable and efficient routes and borders, ensuring connectivity with Afghanistan beyond Central Asian States. Under the vision, the government has permitted the bulk import of wheat, coal and fertilizers for Afghanistan through the Gwadar Port and to this effect, the first shipment for Kabul arrived at Gwadar Port on July 31, 2020. The adviser said a 22-member delegation from Kabul has arrived here on Sunday (December 27, 2020) to hold talks with Pakistani authorities on Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), and revised Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).