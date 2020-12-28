Corona kills 53 more countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday reached 39,329 with 1,853 more people testing positive and 1,643 people recovering during the 24 hours. Fifty-eight corona patients, of whom 53 were under treatment in hospital and five in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Saturday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the 24 hours, most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 58 deaths, 33 patients died on the ventilator. No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 314 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 54 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 31 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas. In ICT, 33 percent beds were occupied, in Rawalpindi 32 percent, in Peshawar 65 percent and in Multan 37 percent.

Around 33,270 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,040 in Sindh, 13,176 in Punjab, 4,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,571 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 182 in Balochistan, 336 in GB, and 208 in AJK.

Meanwhile, the national COVID positivity ratio on Sunday was recorded 5.57 percent whereas 2,282 patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising apace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 25.53 percent followed by Karachi 13.56 percent, Faisalabad 10.14 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 11.54 percent, Balochistan 7.69 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 0.89 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.81 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 7.15 percent, Punjab 3.98 percent and Sindh 7.36 percent.

It also mentioned province-wise positivity ratio breakdown with 6.06 percent in Lahore, 4.21 percent in Rawalpindi, and in Multan 4.08 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 13.56 percent, Hyderabad 6.83 percent. In KP, Peshawar had 6.98 percent, Abbottabad 25.53 percent. In Baluchistan, Quetta had 8.33 percent and in ICT 3.81 percent.

In AJK, Mirpur had 9.68 percent positivity ratio.

A total of 9,874 deaths were recorded with prevailing fatality rate of 2.09 percent against the global death rate of 2.19 percent.

As per the gender analysis of the deceased, around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government will try its best to inoculate a big chunk of population free of cost.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said private companies would be allowed to import coronavirus vaccine.

He said efforts would be made to provide vaccine free of cost or at minimum price to maximum number of people, adding that vaccine would be administered to front-line workers and senior citizens on priority.

The minister said a comprehensive model for administration of corona vaccine was being prepared in that regard.