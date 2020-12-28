Afghan peace talks to enter critical phase from Jan 05

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its ‘concern’ about some ‘negative’ comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles especially at a time when Afghan peace process is making encouraging progress towards a political solution of the conflict, and critical phase of talks is beginning from January 05, 2021. Kabul was reminded that it was important to highlight that public blame game is detrimental to the Afghan peace process as well as to their shared efforts for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“Pakistan would like to reiterate its firm commitment for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by the Afghan society and the international community,” said the Foreign Office on Sunday. However, it did not say which particular anti-Pakistan statements coming from Kabul it were referring to, but sent a warning that it was important to prevent domestic and regional detractors from their subversive designs. However, it pointed out that as the negotiations enter an important and critical phase from January 05, 2021, the negotiators will be focusing on the substantive issues relating to a comprehensive future political settlement.

“In this delicate phase of the intra-Afghan negotiations, it is important for the negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said.

It reminded the government of President Ashraf Ghani that for any misunderstandings or clarifications instead of going public, the appropriate institutional forums are in place for such discourse such as Groups of APPAPS.

“In addition, during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul in November, the two sides also agreed on further strengthening their contacts on matters relating to security and peace process. Pakistan reiterated that it would continue to emphasise the mutually agreed fundamental principle that all bilateral issues including security and intelligence matters should be addressed through relevant bilateral forums and channels. The Foreign Office once again emphasised that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and solution of the conflict through a political process is the only way forward.

“Towards this end, Pakistan has been engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process. During the current year, our long-held position was vindicated and Pakistan’s serious efforts facilitated important breakthroughs in the peace process, including: (a) US-Taliban Peace Agreement of February 29 (b) commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations on September 12 and (c) agreement among Afghan parties on the rules and procedures on December 2, 2020,” it explained.

Expressing its deep concern at the increasing level of violence in Afghanistan during the current year, the Foreign Office pointed to statements from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on several occasions, had called for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

“It is important to underline the need for Afghan government to take pro-active measures to fulfil its responsibility for internal security, law and order and protection of Afghan lives. Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible cooperation in the area of security and effective border management through effective institutional collaboration,” the Kabul government was told.

Afghanistan was also reminded that the two countries have witnessed positive trajectory in bilateral ties with significant progress on important bilateral matters including revision of APTTA and commencement of negotiations on PTA.

“High level leadership contacts and bilateral visits including that of Pakistan’s premier are a manifestation of further strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The two sides must continue to build on the momentum and prevent domestic and regional detractors from their subversive designs,” the Foreign Office said. Pakistan desires and continues to support a peaceful, stable, united, independent, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

It is important that Afghans should seize this historic opportunity for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to bring an end to the decades-long internal conflict in Afghanistan.