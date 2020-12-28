Kidnapped boy found dead near ‘darbar’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A four-year-old boy was found dead from a plot near Lal Shah Darbar in Shalimar area Sunday.
The victim identified as Abdul Rehman was kidnapped the other day from a ‘mehndi’ function. The condition of the body suggested that the boy was tortured before being strangled. IGP Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO to submit a report in this connection and arrest the culprits soon.