Kidnapped boy found dead near ‘darbar’

LAHORE: A four-year-old boy was found dead from a plot near Lal Shah Darbar in Shalimar area Sunday.

The victim identified as Abdul Rehman was kidnapped the other day from a ‘mehndi’ function. The condition of the body suggested that the boy was tortured before being strangled. IGP Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO to submit a report in this connection and arrest the culprits soon.