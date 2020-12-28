Muslim youth beaten up for attending Xmas party

PARIS: A young Muslim was attacked by fellow Muslims after he posted photos online of a Christmas party he had attended. The incident, which occurred in the northeastern city of Belfort, was reported by the local media on Saturday. The 20-year-old victim is the son of a law enforcement officer. Shortly after posting the photos of the party, he was threatened by an acquaintance who was also Muslim, reports the international media.

Although the tone of the conversation was far from friendly, the young man agreed to meet the outraged fellow in person to settle their differences. The outraged fellow showed up flanked by four other men, who beat up the 20-year-old and threatened him with further violence if he reported the incident to the police. Despite the intimidation, the young man filed a complaint against his attackers, and his mother has vowed to pursue the suspects. “He walked into an ambush,” she was cited by the local media as saying.