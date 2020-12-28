PM ‘tabedar’ for people and ‘thanedar’ for looters: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is "tabedar (servile) for the people" and a "thanedar" (cop) for the thieves and looters of the country.

His remarks are a reference to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's address in Sukkur Saturday night, where she had said the prime minister's "only qualification is taabedaari (being servile)".

In response to information minister’s tweet, the PML-N spokesperson

Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a series of tweets that Shibli Faraz has admitted that Imran Khan is taabedaar and thaanedaar mentality.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said people cannot be served by theft of sugar, medicines and flour.

She said that contrary to government claims, the economy of the country has been destroyed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shibli Faraz must be worried more about the expected more hike in electricity price.