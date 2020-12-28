Winter festival attracting large crowds

Rawalpindi: The winter festival 2020 at Rumi Park is attracting large crowds and the administration is ensuring strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Winter festival 2020 was inaugurated by the Station Commander and President Cantonment Board Rawalpindi Ijaz Qamer Kiani at Rumi Park Mall Road, Saddar.

According to sources Rawalpindi Cantonment Board organised the festival to celebrate the Christmas and the Birthday of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Brigadier Ijaz Qamer Kiani while addressing the ceremony which was attended by a large crowd of public including senior citizens, children, students, labours, and others from all walks of civil society said that we are one nation and every Pakistani irrespective of religion, sect, or belief is an asset for us being Pakistani. “Moreover, we have due respect for minorities and realise their role, sacrifices, services and their affection for the motherland is beyond any doubt. He reiterated that the Quranic injunctions and prophetic traditions guarantee a society, where all citizens of the state enjoy equal rights irrespective of their religion.

The event at Rumi Park includes beautiful decor of Christmas trees, lighting, game show, jumping castles, horse dance, magic show, and edibles stalls.

Sources told ‘The News’ public overwhelming response has been witnessed while free face masks were being provided to the visitors in following up of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). This event will continue till December 31, 2020.