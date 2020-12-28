close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

Govt initiative to encourage honey production

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

Islamabad: Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam has said the ‘10 billion Tree Honey’ initiative will encourage honey production in the country. In a message, he said there were exotic varieties of honey in the country, including wild olive, Rubinia, and Sheesham. He said there were around 10,000 beekeepers in the country. The premier’s aide said the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission would provide training to the selected beekeepers along with technical support.

Latest News

More From Pakistan