Man kills father, injures mother over marriage issue

Ag APP

KASUR: A man stabbed his father to death and severely injured his mother over marriage issue near Chongi Khara on Sunday. Accused Munir Hussain wanted to contract marriage of his own choice but his parents refused to do so. On the day of the incident, accused Munir Hussain allegedly stabbed his father Sufi Saleem to death and injured his mother Shahida Bibi. Later, police arrested the accused.

POLICE FAIL TO ARREST DACOITS: Raja Jang police have failed to arrest three dacoits who had snatched valuables from a man 36 days ago. Afzal of Sadar Dewan Road was on his way when the dacoits looted cash and other valuables from him. The victim informed the police but the SHO did not take any action.

BOOKED: Police on Sunday booked several persons for torturing a woman over a property dispute. The accused persons entered the house of Irshad Bibi and allegedly thrashed and tortured her.

Cold weather forecast

BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office Sunday forecast dry and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded as 18 degrees centigrade and the lowest as 7 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.