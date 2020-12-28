Jirga fines Rs10m for murder

SUKKUR: A Jirga was held here on Sunday to settle a dispute of a murder in Jacobabad, some 16 months ago. Reports said after hearing both the parties, the Jirga fined accused Irfan Pechchu, son of advocate Ahmed Nawaz, Rs10 million as compensation for murdering Dr Shabbir Ahmed Brohi. The accused Irfan paid Rs3 million on the spot and promised to pay the remaining amount in installments.