New JUI faction likely this week

ISLAMABAD: A new faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to emerge next week, as the party's recently-expelled senior leaders plan to meet in Islamabad and announce their future course of action, reports Geo News. The JUI-F's disciplinary committee had expelled Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shujaul Mulk on Friday for violating the party discipline. The expelled members are expected to meet on December 29. According to the report, the dissidents are being led by Maulana Sherani.