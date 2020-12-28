close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

214 profiteers booked

National

FAISALABAD: The price control magistrates have registered cases against 214 profiteers for overcharging during the current year. DC Muhammad Ali informed that Rs 2.3m was imposed on 22,626 profiteers. He said that so far this year, the price control magistrates had conducted total 22,633 inspections to check the food items in the markets and bazaars. He said that price control mechanism was being implemented as per the govt’s vision.

