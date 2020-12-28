Minister visits Sahulat bazaar

SIALKOT: Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaar established near Jinnah Stadium.

He inspected fruit and vegetables stalls besides checking prices and quality of essential items such as wheat flour and sugar. The minister said the government was making hectic efforts to provide the maximum financial relief to people. The minister directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be available to consumers at government rates. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, PTI local leaders Malik Asif Faisal Boxer, Salman Tahir and others were also present.

Three injured in accident: Three people sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley on Sunday. According to the Rescue 1122 staffers, Muhammad Bilal, 22, Asif, 32, and Asia, 35, suffered critical injuries near Dargawala stop of tehsil Pasrur.

Narcotics recovered: Police arrested an accused with narcotics on Sunday. The police recovered 1.320 kg hashish from M Nawaz and registered a case.