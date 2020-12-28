close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
Man died three years ago booked by police

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

OKARA: Gogera police on Sunday booked a man in a case who had died three years ago. Reportedly, the police raided a marriage function where Savera and Sehr were performing objectionable dance. To it, the police registered a case against bridegroom Shan Ali, Tahir and Ghulam Muhammad. However, it was learnt that Ghulam Muhammad who was nominated in the case had died three years ago. Later, the family of the deceased produced the death certificate of Ghulam Muhammad before the police. Meanwhile, police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly making objectionable pictures and blackmailing a girl.

