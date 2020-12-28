Body of missing transporter recovered from canal

SUKKUR: The body of a missing transporter was recovered from the Phuleli canal near Hyderabad on Sunday.

Reports said transporter Syed Kamran Shah had gone missing from the limits of Baldia Police, Hyderabad, on December 19. The parents of the missing transporter registered a complaint at the Baldia Police station.

However, the motorcycle of the missing transporter was found near the Phuleli Canal. Relatives of the missing transporter later hired some local divers, who after hectic efforts recovered the body from the Phuleli Canal. Kashif Shah, brother-in-law of the transporter, told newsmen that the accused, after killing Kamran Shah, threw his body into the canal. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused and transparent probe into the incident. According to the police, the transporter might have committed suicide due of some financial issues.