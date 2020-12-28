Sirajul Haq launches movement for rights of KP’s southern districts

LAKKI MARWAT: Launching a movement for the rights of the southern districts, Jamaat- i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday vowed to get justice for the people of far-off areas.

Addressing a public gathering at Qilla Ground in Sarai Naurang, he said that the southern districts, including Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan were rich in natural resources but being exploited by others, terming it an injustice with the people of this belt.

He said that an Islamic system was required to ensure the provision of justice to the people. “We are ready to go to any extent to secure the interests of the poor people,” he said. Sirajul Haq lamented that work on the construction of Kurram Tangi dam, provision of gas, Women University could not start over the last 25 years.

He said the current system being in vogue in the country was meant to protect the killers, criminals and the sugar, flour and petrol mafias. The JI leader accused the government of surrendering Kashmir to India.

JI provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan warned the government against amending the blasphemy laws. He reiterated the demand for expelling the French ambassador from the country. He said the government should not lobby for recognition of Israel or else the rulers should get ready to face the backlash.

He said the PTI government had become a liability to the government as it could not deliver on pledges. JI district head Azizullah Khan Marwat said that electricity loadshedding, poor infrastructure, lack of health and education facilities had made the lives of the people miserable in the southern districts. “It is ironic that oil was explored in Karak, but the refinery was installed in Attock district in Punjab,” he added.