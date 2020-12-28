Six criminals held during search operation

MULTAN: The joint task team (JTT) arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here on Sunday.

Reportedly, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Jubail, Basti Jatlaywali, Mauza Khaki, Basti Muharan, Mauza Rukan Hatti and suburban areas respectively in premises of City and Sadar Shujabad police stations.

The police teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 55 people. The JTT teams also arrested six criminals and recovered four rifles, two pistols and rounds during the search operation. Separate cases had been registered against the criminals.