Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

56 Kanals state land retrieved

December 28, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: District administration Sunday launched a crackdown and retrieved 56 Kanals state land from land grabbers at Mouza Head Bekaini. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jatoi Muhammad Arshad Virk along with revenue department and heavy police contingent retrieved the land from grabbers at Head Bekaini area. On the occasion, the AC said every inch of state land would be retrieved from squatters.

