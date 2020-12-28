56 Kanals state land retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: District administration Sunday launched a crackdown and retrieved 56 Kanals state land from land grabbers at Mouza Head Bekaini. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jatoi Muhammad Arshad Virk along with revenue department and heavy police contingent retrieved the land from grabbers at Head Bekaini area. On the occasion, the AC said every inch of state land would be retrieved from squatters.