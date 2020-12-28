Steps to improve facilities at Punjab public sector hospitals

FAISALABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib Sunday said the government was paying special attention on improving facilities at public sector hospitals. During his visit to Government General Hospital Samanabad, Habib said 250-bed general hospital Samanabad would be made fully functional to provide medical facilities to people, saying six new dialysis machines would be installed at the kidney ward with the assistance of Saylani Welfare Trust. He said 14 dialysis machines were already functional in the hospital and free dialysis facility would be provided to 12 more kidney patients daily.

He said provision of the best health facilities to the poor and needy segment of society was a top priority of the government. Health Cards were being distributed among people of lower socio-economic backgrounds on priority basis, he added.