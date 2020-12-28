Industrialists thank PM

LAHORE: Welcoming the decision for excluding more than 700 industrial units from Ravi Urban Development Project, local industrialists have expressed gratitude to the prime minister.

A press statement issued by Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) here on Sunday, these industrial units were situated along GT Road, Bhaini Road, Kala Khatai Road, Karol Ghati, Mehmood Booti, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Interchange, and other nearby areas.

The owners of the industries said that the decision has restored their confidence in the government which will have positive impact on the economy. It has removed uncertainty that had been prevailing in this regard for the past few months and the fear of thousands of people about becoming jobless has been ended, they added.

The industrialists expressed complete satisfaction over the assurance given by Ravi Urban Development Project Spokesperson SM Imran. They have thanked the prime minister of Pakistan and Punjab chief minister for ending the unrest by removing the uncertainty. They announced their support for the national project and made it clear that they will not allow anyone to mislead them.